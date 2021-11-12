Indian students studying abroad lay basis for strong relationships across world EAM Jaishankar

Addressing Diplomatic Conclave 2021, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on November 12 said that the quest for education has also been a powerful incentive for Indians to go to other countries. “More than a million Indian students study abroad and by doing so they've laid the basis for strong relationships across many geographies. This is complemented by a long tradition of foreign students studying in India - currently about 50,000 from a 164 nations,” he added.