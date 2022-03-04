Indian students stranded in Ukraine set to return home from Slovakia

Indian Nationals stranded in conflict-torn Ukraine are set to return home form Kosice, Slovakia on special flights. They lauded efforts taken by the Indian Government in the evacuation process. Speaking to ANI, a student said, “It feels good that we will go home. The embassy did a lot for us. They made arrangements for our food and accommodation.” Another student said, “I am very excited to go back home. Finally, it's all over and I hope everybody is safe.” Government of India launched Operation Ganga for the evacuation of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine.