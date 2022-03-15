Indian students pursuing medical studies were dispersed throughout Ukraine Jaishankar in RS

Indian students pursuing medical studies were dispersed throughout Ukraine, informed External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on March 15. Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Jaishankar said, “As tensions increased, Indian Embassy in Ukraine started a registration drive for Indians in Jan 2022. As a result, around 20,000 Indians registered. Most Indian nationals were students pursuing medical studies in Ukrainian universities dispersed throughout the country. More than half the students were in universities in eastern Ukraine that borders Russia and has been the epicenter of conflict so far. Students hail from 35 states/UTs of India with more than 1,000 students each from Kerala, UP, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Bihar, and Rajasthan.”