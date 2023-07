Indian Student Jasmeen Kaur Buried Alive in Australia By Former Boyfriend, All You Need To Know

Jasmeen Kaur, a 21-year-old nursing student, was abducted from outside her workplace and buried alive by her jilted ex-boyfriend Tarikjot Singh. Her family says Singh was obsessed with Kaur and was unable to get over being rejected by her.

