Indian student in Sydney optimistic on IndAus ECTA says ‘it will give a lot of exposure’

Following Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal’s invitation to the University of New South Wales to expand its collaboration with India and enable students on both sides to gain, an Indian student of UNSW Sydney, expressed her optimism towards the union.“I expect the deal between India and Australia to bring a lot of business to India. It'll give a lot of exposure and we'll get to work in a different environment here and take the expertise back to India,” said Shreya, a student of UNSW Sydney, after interacting with Union Minister Piyush Goyal on April 07. Piyush Goyal interacted with the students of The University of New South Wales while on a three-day visit to Australia.