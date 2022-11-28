Indian stocks start fresh week on firm note

Indian stock indices started the new week with a positive bias, extending gains from the previous sessions. The benchmark Sensex is at its new all-time high. At the time of writing this report, Sensex traded at 62,393.27 points, up 99.63 points or 0.16 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,536.10 points, up 23.35 points, up 0.13 per cent. Among the Nifty 50 stocks, BPCL, CBI Life, Hero Motocorp, Reliance Industries, and Tata Motors are the top five gainers, while Hindalco, Apollo Hospitals, HDFC, JSW Steel, and HDFC Bank are the top five losers, National Stock Exchange data showed. The robust inflows of foreign funds, relative strength in the Rupee, and hint by the US Fed on slowing down on policy rates supported Indian stock markets. Meanwhile, Rupee opened at 81.77 against the US dollar versus Friday's closing of 81.69. For the record, in October, the rupee breached the 83 mark for the first time in its history. So far this year, the rupee has depreciated around 7-9 per cent.