Indian stocks slump for 3rd straight day; Sensex dips 237 points

The Indian equities markets key indices, Sensex and Nifty, slumped for the third consecutive day on April 13 with the benchmark Sensex closing 237 points down in volatile trading. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex closed 237.44 points or 0.41 per cent down at 58,338.93 points against its previous day's close at 58,576.37 points. The Sensex witnessed a volatile session. The index started the day on a positive note at 58,910.74 points and surged to a high of 59,003.82 points in the early morning trade. This is the third consecutive day of loss in the benchmark index. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed 54.65 points or 0.31 per cent down at 17,475.65 points. The Nifty also witnessed volatile trading. It opened in the positive at 17,599.90 points and surged to a high of 17,663.65 points in the intra-day. It fell to a low of 17,457.40 points in the intra-day.