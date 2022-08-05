Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Indian stocks largely steady, RBI's policy outcome in focus

Indian stocks traded largely steady this morning ahead of the Monetary Policy statement of the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das scheduled at 10 a.m., where he will announce the outcomes of the latest monetary policy review meeting. At 9.26 IST, Sensex traded at 58,467.96 points, up 169.16 points or 0.29 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 17,435.20 points, up 53.20 points or 0.31 per cent. The three-day monetary policy committee meeting commenced on Wednesday and it is highly likely the six-member panel will go for another interest rate hike to curb rising domestic inflation. If RBI hikes by a minimum of 25 basis points, then repo rates will reach pre-pandemic levels at 5.15 per cent. In line with the global trend of monetary policy tightening to cool off inflation, the RBI has so far hiked the key repo rates -- the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks -- by 90 basis points to 4.90 per cent. If the RBI chooses to hike the policy repo rate on Friday, it will be the third hike in a row. The repo rate is the rate at which the central bank of a country lends money to commercial banks.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Pratibha Kanoi, Mommy’s Kitchen founder, opens new cafe in Mumbai
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.