Indian stocks decline marginally on profit booking

Indian stock indices traded marginally lower this morning, largely due to profit booking by investors. At 9.57 am, Sensex traded at 61,782.52 points, down 90.47 points or 0.15 percent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,380.55 points, down 22.85 points or 0.12 percent. Notably, Sensex tasted a record high of 61,873 on Tuesday. Among the Nifty 50 companies, Divis Labs, Tata Steel, HDFC Life, Bajaj Finserv, and Bajaj Finance were the top five losers, while Dr Reddy's, Cipla, Eicher Motors, Adani Enterprises, and TCS were the top five gainers, National Stock Exchange data showed. Meanwhile, the rupee too depreciated mildly. It opened at 81.39 against the US dollar versus Tuesday's close of 81.10.