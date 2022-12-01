Search icon
Indian stock indices hit fresh highs on strong fundamentals

Indian stock indices traded sharply higher on Thursday morning and hit their lifetime highs for the fourth straight day. At 9.31 am, Sensex traded at 63,471.92 points, up 372.27 points or 0.59 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 18,857.20 points, up 98.85 points or 0.53 per cent. Sensex breached the 63,000 mark on Wednesday. From 60,000 to 63,000, markets took 14 months’ time. Among the Nifty 50 stocks, Hindalco, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Infosys, and TCS were the top five gainers, while Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Eicher Motors, UPL, and Cipla were the top five losers, National Stock Exchange data showed. Robust foreign fund inflows into Indian equities, the appreciating Rupee, and hints by the US central bank about the moderating rate of interest hikes supported investors' sentiment.

