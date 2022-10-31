Search icon
Indian stock indices extend gains to third week, rupee appreciates slightly

The rally in Indian stock indices continued for the third straight week as they jumped during ten out of the past 11 sessions. At 9.35 am, Sensex traded at 60,541.49 points, up 581.64 points or 0.97 per cent, whereas Nifty traded at 17,960.20 points, up 173.40 points or 0.97 per cent. All the Nifty sectoral indices were in the green this morning, with Nifty IT and Nifty pharmacy rising the most. Coming to specific stocks, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Dr Reddy's, Eicher Motors, and Divi's Laboratories were the top five gainers among the Nifty 50 companies, National Stock Exchange data showed. The indices rose on Monday tracking gains from Friday's US markets amid hopes of slower interest rate hikes coupled with healthy corporate earnings back here in India and the seeming return of foreign funds during the past week.

