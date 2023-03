Indian Sports Honors: Anushka-Virat, Deepika-Ranveer slay the red carpet | Virushka | Deepveer

Film stars and sports personalities converged at the Indian Sports Honours 2023 in Mumbai. Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were among the early guests at the event & also present at the event were Deepika Padukone and husband Ranveer Singh.