Indian Railways connects longest tunnel T-49 between Sumber-Arpinchala stations

The Northern Railways on February 15 connected the longest tunnel T-49 between Sumber and Arpinchala stations on the Katra-Banihal section under the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project. The milestone was achieved in the presence of Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) AK Khandelwal, USBRL along with Northern Railway team, Indian Railway Construction Limited (IRCON) Officers, Officers of Hindustan Construction Company Limited (HCC) and Asia Foundations and Construction Limited (AFCONS). The local population was employed by agencies for various works during construction activities which changed the overall socio-economic landscape in the region.