Indian-origin men excited to meet PM Modi in Berlin

Indian-origin people in Germany on May 02, expressed their excitement to see and meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Berlin. “We were excited to get a glimpse of PM Modi. We came to Berlin after driving 400 km distance. He respectfully greeted each one of us from Indian Diaspora. Further, we're looking forward to attending the PM's address to the Diaspora,” an Indian said. “It felt really good to meet PM Modi. We felt good seeing the respect the PM received from the German government,” another Indian said.