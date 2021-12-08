Indian Navy played vital role during COVID-19 crisis, cyclone Tauktae: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind presented President’s Standard to the 22nd Missile Vessel Squadron of the Indian Navy in Mumbai on December 08. “The Indian Navy has been successfully safeguarding our extensive maritime interests with great resolve. A large share of global trade transits through the Indian Ocean Region. Therefore, maintaining peace in this region is very important”, said the President. “Indian Navy has played vital roles during the COVID-19 crisis and rescue operations during cyclones like Tauktae”, added President Kovind.