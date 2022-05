Indian Navy decommissions INS Gomati after 34 years of its service in Mumbai

Indian Navy has decommissioned INS Gomati after 34 years of its service in Mumbai on May 28. An MoU was signed between Uttar Pradesh Government and Indian Navy to build a Navy memorial. While speaking to ANI, Vice Admiral Ajendra Bahadur Singh said, “We are in talks with the Uttar Pradesh government to build a Navy memorial. An MoU was also signed today. It will help in keeping INS Gomati memories fresh in our minds.”