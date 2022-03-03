Indian nationals evacuated from war-torn Ukraine return with their pet dogs, cats

Amid Russian military operation against Ukraine, third Indian Air Force's C-17 aircraft carrying 208 Indian citizens from war-torn country landed at Hindon airbase near Delhi on March 03. Evacuees escaped Ukraine and reached Rzeszow, Poland, from where they returned to their homeland. They returned along with their pets. “This cat has been with me for the past 4 months. It stayed with me in the bunker, and then we crossed into Poland together,” said Gautam, who was rescued from Kyiv. The Indian government had previously relaxed norms to bring pet dogs and cats from Ukraine, following an appeal from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA). GoI launched Operation Ganga for the evacuation of Indian Nationals from Ukraine.