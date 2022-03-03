Indian national receives warm welcome on return from war-torn Ukraine

Amid Ukraine crisis, an Indian student received a warm welcome from her parents upon her safe return to the country from Ukraine, at Delhi airport on March 03. “I request the government to bring back the students stuck in Kyiv and Kharkiv as the situation is serious there. I appreciate the efforts of our government to evacuate all Indians from Ukraine,” said Ujjala Gupta. Notably, Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. Since then, several residents and tourists have fled the war-torn country. GoI launched Operation Ganga for evacuation of Indian nationals from Ukraine.