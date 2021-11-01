{"id":"2918025","source":"DNA","title":"Indian Muslims have nothing to do with Jinnah: Owaisi","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":" All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on November 01 lambasted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for ‘comparing’ Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “Our elders rejected the two nation theory and chose India as their country,” said Owaisi. “Akhilesh Yadav should understand that Indian Muslims have nothing to do with Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Our elders rejected the two nation theory and chose India as their country. If Akhilesh Yadav think that by giving such statements he can make a section of people happy, I think he is wrong and he should change his advisers. He should also educate himself and read some history,” he said. ","summary":" All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on November 01 lambasted Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav for ‘comparing’ Muhammad Ali Jinnah to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. “Our elders rejected the two nation theory and chose India as their country,” said Owaisi. “Akhilesh Yadav should understand that Indian Muslims have nothing to do with Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Our elders rejected the two nation theory and chose India as their country. If Akhilesh Yadav think that by giving such statements he can make a section of people happy, I think he is wrong and he should change his advisers. He should also educate himself and read some history,” he said. ","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-indian-muslims-have-nothing-to-do-with-jinnah-owaisi-2918025","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003525-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov01v35.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635779702","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 08:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 08:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918025"}