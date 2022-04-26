Indian healthcare sector now becoming affordable, accessible for everyone: Mansukh Mandaviya

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya inaugurated the 7th International conference of Pharma and Medical Devices sector on April 25. While addressing the inaugural ceremony, Union Health Minister said that the Indian healthcare sector is now becoming affordable and accessible for everyone. “Indian healthcare sector is becoming affordable and accessible for everyone. Number of medical colleges have doubled up. Country has 1.17 lakh health and wellness centres,” he added.