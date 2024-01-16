Search icon
Indian Forces Waiting For Government's Directions Amid Maldives' Ultimatum To Leave The Island

Indian defense forces waiting for government directions to leave the Maldives amid row. This comes amid the strained diplomatic relations between India and the Maldives over the recent derogatory comments by Maldivian leaders on PM Narendra Modi. Notably, India has kept a small military presence in the Maldives for years, as requested by the previous Maldivian government. Currently, 88 Indian military personnel are stationed in the Maldives, assisting with maritime security and disaster relief efforts. On January 14, the Maldivian government asked India to withdraw its military presence from the island nation before March 15.

