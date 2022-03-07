Indian evacuee from Ukraine lauds Embassy’s efforts for allowing pet dog

Ranjit Reddy, a stranded student, who returned back to India on March 07, lauded the efforts of the Indian Embassy made during the evacuation of Indian Nationals from war-torn Ukraine. He asserted that he got special permission from Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri to carry his dog. “We have to appreciate the efforts of the Indian embassy. They have been very helpful throughout. I got special permission from Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri for my dog. We have brought 5 pets with us,” he said.