Indian equity indices decline marginally in morning session

Indian equity indices extended their losses from the previous week and traded marginally lower in the morning session on July 04. The financial markets have been going through sharp volatility in line with inflationary pressures globally, led by supply-chain disruptions in global energy and food trade. Inflationary concerns have led to aggressive monetary policy tightening by various central banks, bringing in the likelihood of a recession. At 9.41 a.m, Sensex was at 52,881.83 points, down 26.10 points, down 0.049 per cent, whereas Nifty was at 15,724.35 points, down 27.70 points or 0.18 per cent.