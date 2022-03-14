Indian equities rally for 5th day; Sensex surges 936 points

The Indian equities markets key indices rallied for the fifth consecutive session on March 14 with benchmark Sensex gaining nearly 2 per cent led by strong buying support in banking, IT, and auto stocks. Despite the continued uncertainty and ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the Indian equities market witnessed a strong rally. The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex surged 935.72 points or 1.68 per cent to 56,486.02 points against its previous session's close at 55,550.30 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange jumped 240.85 points or 1.45 per cent to 16,871.30 points. Infosys was the biggest Sensex gainer. It surged 3.76 per cent to Rs 1890.80. Wipro rose 2 per cent to Rs 597.95. TCS closed 1.17 per cent higher at Rs 3642.70. Only four of the 30 scrips that are part of the Sensex closed in the red. Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, and Tata Steel were among the Sensex losers.