Indian embassy in Madagascar donates 50 computers to largest high school

The Indian Embassy in Madagascar has taken a great initiative towards education by donating 50 computers to the largest high school in Madagascar—Lycee Moderne, Ampefiloha, today. The computer lab was jointly inaugurated today by Hon'ble Minister of National Education of Madagascar, H.E. Marie Michelle Sahondrarimalala and Ambassador of India, Abhay Kumar. The donation was made following the announcements made by the President of India, H.E. Mr. Ram Nath Kovind during his state visit to Madagascar in 2018. Earlier India had donated 100,000 text books to Madagascar in 2020. Over 800 Malagasy professionals have received training in India under ITEC programme and about a 100 Malagasy students have availed ICCR scholarships so far.