Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrates ‘World Hindi Day 2022’

World Hindi Day was celebrated at the Embassy of India in Antananarivo on 10th January 2022. The event was graced by members of ITEC, ICCR alumni, the Indian community, and the families of the Embassy officials. The event kicked off with the video message of Hon’ble Minister of State, Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi. It was followed by a speech given by Ambassador Abhay Kumar about the different ways in which Hindi has gained prominence in the international arena. He even stressed on the importance of celebrating World Hindi day to promote the language around the world. A Hindi handwriting competition was also organized during the event. Hindi songs were sung by members of ITEC Alumni and local staff of the Embassy. Hindi poems were also recited by the Ambassador, officials of the Embassy and the school children during the celebrations. Local staff members of the embassy shared their video messages on the social media handles of the Embassy.World Hindi Day was first celebrated in 2006 by former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh with an aim to promote the Hindi language worldwide. The day commemorates the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference held in Nagpur on January 10, 1975, in which 122 representatives from 30 countries participated.