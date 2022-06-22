Indian Embassy in Madagascar celebrates 8th International Day of Yoga

The 8th International Day of Yoga celebrations took place at the University of Antananarivo, organised by Indian Embassy in Madagascar on June 21st 2022. The theme for this year’s International Day of Yoga is “Yoga for Humanity” for creating mass awareness regarding the Health Benefits of Yoga for the people. The event was attended by a large number of students of the University of Antananarivo, members of local government, diplomats and ITEC and ICCR alumni in Madagascar. The celebration started with Ambassador’s address to the students highlighting the relevance of the International Day of Yoga and role of Yoga in living a healthy life. Indian Ambassador to Madagascar Abhay Kumar said that for past two years, the world is grappling with the COVID-19 pandemic that has increased stress and anxiety among the people. While the world is slowly getting out of the crisis, there is a wide-spread concern over the pandemic’s impact on people’s physical and mental health. An hour-long Yoga session conducted by Teacher of Indian Culture Dr. Yogendra Singh assisted by two Yoga teachers from Madagascar. 21 June 2022 marks the 8th year of International Yoga Day celebrations since the UNGA passed a resolution in December 2014 declaring 21 June as the International Day of Yoga.