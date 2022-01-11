Indian Embassy in Kathmandu celebrates World Hindi Day 2022

World Hindi Day was celebrated by the Embassy of India. Kathmandu at Radisson Hotel on 10 January 2022. The first World Hindi Conference was organized in Nagpur, India on 10 January 1975. The event was presided over by the Head of Press, Information and Culture Wing Shri Naveen Kumar. In his message, he shared the message given by the Prime Minister of India. A video message by India's Minister of State for External Affairs Smt. Meenakshi Lekhi was also showcased during the occasion. The event was attended by Senior Hindi litterateur of Nepal Shri Ram Dayal Rakesh, invited as the Chief Guest of the program. Member of Pragya Parishad of Nepal Academy Prof. (Dr.) Usha Thakur was the Guest of Honour. Three eminent poets Mr. Sudip Bhola, Mr. Vineet Pandey and Mr. Abhishek Tripath were invited from India who enthralled the audience with their poetry recitation. During the event, twelve students from different schools of Kathmandu also recited Hindi poetry in the program. The students were given prizes by the Chief Guest for their excellent performances. The editor of Hindi monthly magazine 'The Public', Mrs. Veena Sinha's book of Hindi short stories collection and 'The Public' magazine were released by the Chief Guest. The Chief Guest remarked that Hindi language has played an important role in the friendship of India and Nepal for many centuries.