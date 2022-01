Indian Embassy in Berlin opens special exhibition to honour Netaji on his 125th birthday

Indian Embassy in Berlin, Germany on January 23 observed ‘Parakram Diwas’ on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s 125th birth anniversary. To honour Netaji on his birthday, the Embassy opened a special exhibition titled "Bose 125". The exhibition included rare, personal letters and memorabilia of Netaji was inaugurated by Indian Envoy to Germany Harish Parvathaneni, and Netaji’s daughter Dr Anita Bose Pfaff.