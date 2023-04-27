Indian Descent Man Hanged in Singapore under Stringent Laws, Activists Highlight Trial Loopholes

Denying the appeals of the United Nations and other international calls, Singapore on April 26 hanged a captive convicted of a plot to smuggle one kilogram of cannabis. The 46-year-old Indian-origin man, Tangaraju Suppiah, was handed a death sentence for facilitating drug trafficking in Singapore. He was sentenced to death on October 9, 2018, for attempting to traffic more than 1 kg of cannabis to Singapore.