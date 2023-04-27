Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Indian Descent Man Hanged in Singapore under Stringent Laws, Activists Highlight Trial Loopholes

Denying the appeals of the United Nations and other international calls, Singapore on April 26 hanged a captive convicted of a plot to smuggle one kilogram of cannabis. The 46-year-old Indian-origin man, Tangaraju Suppiah, was handed a death sentence for facilitating drug trafficking in Singapore. He was sentenced to death on October 9, 2018, for attempting to traffic more than 1 kg of cannabis to Singapore.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Team RRR - Ram Charan, Jr NTR, SS Rajamouli - go desi at the Oscars 2023 'champagne carpet'
Aadhaar-PAN linking, mutual fund nomination and more: 5 deadlines ending on March 31
Lionel Messi wins 2022 Best FIFA Men's Player Award, take a look at PSG star's other historic achievements
In pics: Sonam Kapoor gives detailed tour of her Delhi mansion worth Rs. 173 crore with Baby Vayu
Photos of luxurious private jets of Naatu Naatu stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN HSE Class 12 Result 2023 on May 8: Check all important dates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.