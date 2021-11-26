{"id":"2921335","source":"DNA","title":"Indian Constitution is like modern version of 'Gita', motivates us to work for nation: Om Birla","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"On the occasion of Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses the Parliament. He said, “The Constitution of India is like a modern version of 'The Gita' for us that motivates us to work for the nation. If each one of us commits to work for the country then we can build 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'.”","summary":"On the occasion of Constitution Day, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla addresses the Parliament. He said, “The Constitution of India is like a modern version of 'The Gita' for us that motivates us to work for the nation. If each one of us commits to work for the country then we can build 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat'.”","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-indian-constitution-is-like-modern-version-of-gita-motivates-us-to-work-for-nation-om-birla-2921335","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007140-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_ANI_STORY_26.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637921702","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 03:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921335"}