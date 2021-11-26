Indian Constitution Day Dynastic parties are a matter of concern to people PM Narendra Modi

On the occasion of Constitution Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Parliament. He said, “Constitution Day is the day to salute this House, where many of India's leaders brainstormed to give us the Constitution of India". During his speech, PM Modi raised the issue of dynastic politics saying 'one party is serving one family', adding that some political parties have lost democratic values.