Indian Celebs Join Chorus Against Maldives Ex-VP Adeeb Gives A ‘Reality Check’ To Muizzu-led Govt

Celebrities including Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, John Abraham, Shraddha Kapoor, Kangana Ranaut and others took to social media to advocate the "Visit Lakshadweep" message after Maldivian leaders mocked PM Modi's visit. As Lakshadweep vs Maldives row intensifies over controversial remarks made by island’s MP Zahid Rameez’s remarks, country’s former Vice President and Tourism Minister Ahmed Adeeb gave a ‘reality check’.