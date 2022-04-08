Indian businessman in Sri Lanka helping people cope with economic crisis

As Sri Lanka is reeling under an economic crisis, Indian businessman in the island nation is taking initiatives under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to help the people cope with the current situation.Sanjay Baid, Managing Director at a diamond cutting unit in Sri Lanka, said that he is confident that the country will bounce back with a renewed vigour. Baid, who came to Sri Lanka in 1999 and founded a diamond cutting unit, said that he had seen many ups and down in the country."I have seen war and economic crisis in the country. Our CSR activity is always community focused irrespective of the nature of the crisis the country is going through."Baid said that his organisation has prepared 1,500 rations packets for their employees and people affiliated with their villages. This amounts to around 20 tonnes of ration that aims to ensure that these people celebrate the new year.