Indian Army soldiers using latest equipment to guard LoC against infiltration in JK

Soldiers of Indian Army on June 22 remained vigilant on LoC in Machil Sector of Jammu and Kashmir with the latest technology equipment. They included night vision cameras, VTR cameras, thermal imaging systems and many more, which were being used against counter infiltration of the enemies. “We have many advanced surveillance devices, to monitor in case of any infiltration attempts. During bad weather, we follow set drills like, routine patrolling along the fence,” said Captain Abhijeet.