Indian Army’s MES constructed houses within four weeks using 3D Printing Technology

Military Engineering Services (MES) completed the first-ever 3D Printed houses at South Western Air command at Gandhinagar, Gujarat. As per Indian Army Officials, “The 3D Printed houses were inaugurated in presence of Engineer in Chief Lieutenant General Harpal Singh.” Using the 3D, Rapid Construction Technology helped MES construct two fully 3-D concrete printed, modern-day dwelling units, with Green Building concepts in only four weeks.