Indian Army releases video showcasing valour of soldiers on Army Day

To showcase the valour, courage, and sacrifice, the Indian Army has released a video on the occasion of Army Day. January 15, 2022 marked as the 74th Army Day for India. Army Day is observed every year on January 15 to commemorate the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army-Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa. The position was taken over on January 15, 1949, from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.