Indian Army ready to tackle any challenges in coordination with sister Services: General M Pande

New Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande on May 01 said that Indian Army in coordination with all sister Services will be ready to tackle any challenges. “The geopolitical situation is changing rapidly, & we've many challenges, it's Indian Army's duty to remain ready to tackle any challenges in coordination with all sister Services. My endeavour will be to take forward the work done by my predecessors,” said General Pande.