Indian Army pays tribute to soldier who died in Srinagar accident

the Indian Army on February 06, paid rich tributes to Sepoy Sanjay Kumar Bhat, who was killed in an accident in Jammu and Kashmir’s Parimpora in Srinagar on February 07. Late Sepoy Sanjay Kumar Bhat, on Saturday, while carrying out road opening operation on NH 1A near Fruit Mandi, Parimpora was hit from behind by a civil truck. He was immediately evacuated to a civil hospital, Noora Hospital, Zainakut, and further shifted to 92 Base Hospital. However, Bhat succumbed to his injuries. The mortal remains of Late Sepoy Sanjay Kumar Bhat will be taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours.