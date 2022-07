Indian Army organises free medical camp in Srinagar

Indian Army, local NGO, doctors from Nashik & Mumbai organise free medical camp in Srinagar. A total of 8 doctors provided free medical treatment to the patients. The medical camp was organised in Floating Village Kachri Mohalla of Kashmir. Patients from various Mohalla in the Dal Lake availed the medical facilities from this camp. The Kachri Mohalla is located in the interiors of Dal Lake.