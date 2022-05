Indian Army eliminates 2 terrorists involved in killing of TV artist Amreen Bhat

Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists involved in the killing of TV artist Amreen Bhat were neutralized in Awantipora on May 26. Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam, Jammu & Kashmir on May 25. The LeT terrorists have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition have also been recovered.