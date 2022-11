Indian army displays operational demonstrations in Assam's Guwahati

Indian army displayed operational demonstrations by Akash Ganga team in Assam's Guwahati on November 21. As a part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) celebrations, the Indian Army, under the aegis of HQ Eastern Command, will organize a two-day Conclave on the theme of 'Celebrating Contribution of India's North East Region (NER) in Nation Building.