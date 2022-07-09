Indian Army continues rescue operation in affected areas at Amarnath cave site

Indian Army continued their rescue operation in the cloudburst-affected area at the lower Amarnath Cave site on July 09. As of now, all the injured patients are being taken care of at all three base hospitals, Upper Holy Cave, Lower Holy Cave, Panjtarni, and other nearby facilities en route to the holy cave by the health care workers deputed at these stations. Earlier on July 08, Thirteen people were killed and over 48 others were reported to be injured when a cloudburst struck the area near the holy shrine of Amarnath.