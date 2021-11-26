Search icon
bannerbanner
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Indian Army conducts war games in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

{"id":"2921304","source":"DNA","title":"Indian Army conducts war games in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane witnessed war games being carried out as part of the exercise 'Dakshin Shakti' to validate the battle readiness and operational effectiveness of troops.","summary":"Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane witnessed war games being carried out as part of the exercise 'Dakshin Shakti' to validate the battle readiness and operational effectiveness of troops.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-indian-army-conducts-war-games-in-rajasthan-s-jaisalmer-2921304","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/26/1007107-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/2611_DNA_Army_NEW.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637913901","publish_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 01:35 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 26, 2021, 01:35 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921304"}

Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane witnessed war games being carried out as part of the exercise 'Dakshin Shakti' to validate the battle readiness and operational effectiveness of troops.

Partner site: Zee News ©2019 Diligent Media Corporation Ltd.