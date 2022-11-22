Search icon
Indian army conducts operation ‘Shatru Nash’ in Rajasthan

Indian army conducts exercise 'Shatru Nash' in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan on November 21. The army and the Indian Air Force carried out drills ranging from destroying targets through laser guided bombs to decimating enemy bases using missiles during the exercise. The Indian Air Force's Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets hit the targets using laser-guided bombs. During the military exercise, the army's tanks and missile-laden vehicles also took part.

