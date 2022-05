Indian Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande receives Param Vishisht Seva Medal from President Kovind

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande was conferred with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal on May 10. He received Param Vishisht Seva Medal from President Ram Nath Kovind. The President presented Gallantry Awards at Defence Investiture Ceremony 2022 Phase I at Rashtrapati Bhavan, Delhi.