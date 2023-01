Indian Army Chief attends program on 100-year completion of Dogra Regimental Center

Army Chief General MM Naravane attended a program on the 100-year completion of Dogra regimental Center in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on March 24. He inspected the Parade and took the salute of the March Past. The Dogra Regiment traces its roots from the 17th Dogra Regiment of the British Indian Army. Its units have fought in all conflicts that Independent India has been engaged in.