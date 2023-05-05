Search icon
Indian Army, Assam Rifles evacuate civilians from violence-hit area of Manipur

Indian Army and Assam Rifles evacuated civilians of all communities from the violence-hit area of Manipur. 5,000 people from Churachandpur, 2,000 people from Imphal and 2,000 from Moreh were evacuated so far, informed Indian Army. Indian Army and Assam Rifles are providing all possible assistance to help civilians. Violence broke out during the ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) in the Torbung area of Churachandpur district to protest the demand of non-tribal Meiteis, who dominate the Imphal Valley, for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Thousands of tribals -- who make up about 40 per cent of the state’s population -- joined the processions, waved placards, and raised slogans opposing ST status for the Meitei. Internet services have been suspended in Manipur for five days and a curfew has been imposed in eight districts to maintain law and order.

