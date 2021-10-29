Indian Armed forces are better trained equipped to meet future challenges Army Chief

While addressing the Passing Out Parade for Autumn term at NDA, Pune on October 29, the Indian Army Chief General MM Naravane said that Indian Armed Forces are well equipped to meet future challenges. “NDA was always the most premier institution of Indian armed forces but over the years as we've grown and matured, the curriculum has, training methodologies changed, we have become even better trained and better equipped to meet whatever challenges they might be in future,” said The Army Chief.