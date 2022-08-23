Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Indian airline industry takes off after Covid turbulence

A consistently ascending trajectory of India’s aviation sector has paved way for a competition-driven acceleration amongst the country’s airliners. Akasa airline, the country’s latest entry into an established and competitive airline industry set off its commercial operations with its first flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Currently, there are nine scheduled airlines operating in India, the biggest being Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air Asia India, Go First and Vistara.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Not just Nick Jonas, THESE celebs too have been diagnosed with diabetes in the past
Urvashi Rautela should be next Barbie girl, these pics are proof
Enola Holmes 2, Khakee The Bihar Chapter, Monica O My Darling, Tanaav: OTT release in November 2022
5 times Malaika Arora aced with her stunning outfits
Buttermilk health benefits: Know 5 reasons to include chaas in your diet
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Optical Illusion: Can you find the hidden number within 8 seconds?
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.