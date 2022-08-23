Indian airline industry takes off after Covid turbulence

A consistently ascending trajectory of India’s aviation sector has paved way for a competition-driven acceleration amongst the country’s airliners. Akasa airline, the country’s latest entry into an established and competitive airline industry set off its commercial operations with its first flight on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route. Currently, there are nine scheduled airlines operating in India, the biggest being Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air Asia India, Go First and Vistara.